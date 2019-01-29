Rahul Gandhi calls on Manohar Parrikar in Panaji

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Panaji, Jan 29: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday met with Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to check on his health at the Chief Minister's office in Panaji.

Chandrakant Kavlekar, Goa Congress Legislature Party Chief, said, "Rahul ji is on a private trip to Goa. He visited the CM to check on his health. I also requested him to meet our Congress MLAs, he obliged and met all of them."

Rahul Gandhi met the Goa CM a month after Goa Audio Tapes on RAFALE were released.

Also Read | BJP says poverty eradicating, Rahul promises Minimum Income Guarantee to poor

A day before vising Manohar Parrikar, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "30 days since the Goa Audio Tapes on RAFALE were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against the Minister either! It's obvious that the tapes are authentic & that Goa CM, Parrikar, is in possession of explosive RAFALE secrets, that give him power over the PM."

Manohar Parrikar, who was defence minister before becoming Goa chief minister in 2017, had tweeted that the audio clip was a "desperate attempt to fabricate facts". The minister supposedly on tape, Vishwajit Rane, also alleged that it was doctored.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi is in Goa on a personal vacation with his mother Sonia Gandhi. The Congress claims to have an audio recording of a Goa minister quoting Manohar Parrikar as saying that files related to the Rafale jet deal were "in his bedroom".