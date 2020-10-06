Rahul Gandhi breaks silence over his absence in recently held monsoon session

Chandigarh, Oct 06: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday responded to Akali Dal's criticism over his absence during the passage of the three controversial farm bills in Parliament and said that he was his mother for her medical check-up.

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Punjab for his three-day anti-farm laws protest "Khetri Bachao Yatra", said that he could not attend the monsoon session of the Parliament as he was with his mother during her aborad visit for her routine medical check-up.

Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal which has snapped its ties with BJP-led NDA after sharp differences over the farm laws, had asked Rahul Gandhi what was he doing abroad when the bills were passed.

Responding to the question, Rahul said, "My mother had gone for a medical check-up and my sister couldn't go with her as a few members of her staff had COVID-19. I was there with my mother. I'm her son also after all and have to look after her."

The three farm bills that have been facing staunch protests by farmers and opposition were passed in Parliament last week amid huge ruckus by the leaders of the opposition parties.

Rahul Gandhi, who can be seen attacking the Narendra Modi government over the laws, could not attend the monsoon session of Parliament as he had accompanied party chief and his mother Sonia Gandhi for her medical check-up abroad.

Rahul and Sonia had gone to the United States for her routine medical check-up on September 12, two days ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.