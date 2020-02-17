Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre as SC backs permanent commission for women in Army

New Delhi, Feb 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the BJP government disrespected Indian women by arguing in Supreme Court that women Army officers did not deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men.

His attack on the government came after the Supreme Court directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months, terming the Centre''s argument of physiological limitations and social norms for denying them command posts "disturbing".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the historic judgment of the Supreme Court has given new wings to the flight of women in the country.

"Women are capable -- in the Army, in valor, in water, land and sky. This is a befitting reply to the prejudiced Modi government, which is opposed to women''s power," the Congress general secretary said.

Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, also lauded the women for standing up and proving the government wrong.

"The government disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn''t deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men," he said.

He also attached a news report that said the apex court asked the government to grant permanent commission to women in the Army.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings.

It said women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in armed forces.