Rahul Gandhi assets: Income increased by Rs 4.85 crore in 5 years

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 05: Congress president, Rahul Gandhi's assets have gone up by Rs 4.85 crore, his affidavit filed suggests. While filing his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala, he has declared assets to the tune of Rs 14.85 crore.

In his 2014 affidavit, Rahul Gandhi had declared income to the tune of Rs 10 crore. He said that his movable assets are worth Rs 5,80,58,799 while his immovable assets amount to Rs 7,93,03,977. The income declared for the year 2017-18 is Rs 1,11,85,570.

Further he said that he owns 2,34 acres of agricultural land at Mehrauli in New Delhi jointly with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. He says that this property is inherited.

Further he said that he owns a commercial building at Silokhera in Gurugram. The 5,838 sq feet property is worth Rs 8,75,70,00.

He also said that he has only Rs 40,000 in cash as on March 31 and added that he had taken loans to the tune of Rs 72,01,904 from various banks. His inherited assets were to the tune of Rs 1,32,48,284.

Further he also added that he has investments of Rs 5,19,44,682 through various shares and bonds. His PPF and postal savings amount to Rs 39,89,037. He said that he has jewellery worth Rs 2,91,367 and he is possession of 333.300 grams of gold.