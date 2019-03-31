Rahul Gandhi afraid of losing from Amethi, says Amit Shah at rally

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dhampur, Mar 31: Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said that Congress president has fled to Kerala as he fears losing in Amethi.

Speaking at an election rally in Dhampur, Uttar Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah said Rahul Gandhi fled to Kerala, because this time, he would lose from Amethi. He also accused Gandhi of "disreputing" Hindu religion.

''I read on WhatsApp that Rahul Gandhi has run towards Kerala, leaving Amethi behind. Why has he escaped to Kerala? All of you know that this time Rahul Gandhi is done for in Amethi. So he is going to Kerala in a bid to win on the politics of polarisation,'' he said.

Gandhi has picked Wayanad as his second seat, following demands from southern India. Announcing party chief's decision at a press conference, senior leader Randeep Surjewala said that Gandhi chose the Kerala constituency as it is "geographically important".