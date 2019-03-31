  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi afraid of losing from Amethi, says Amit Shah at rally

    By
    |

    Dhampur, Mar 31: Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said that Congress president has fled to Kerala as he fears losing in Amethi.

    Rahul Gandhi afraid of losing from Amethi, says Amit Shah at rally
    BJP president Amit Shah

    Speaking at an election rally in Dhampur, Uttar Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah said Rahul Gandhi fled to Kerala, because this time, he would lose from Amethi. He also accused Gandhi of "disreputing" Hindu religion.

    BJP search on for suitable candidate to take on Rahul in Wayanad

    ''I read on WhatsApp that Rahul Gandhi has run towards Kerala, leaving Amethi behind. Why has he escaped to Kerala? All of you know that this time Rahul Gandhi is done for in Amethi. So he is going to Kerala in a bid to win on the politics of polarisation,'' he said.

    Gandhi has picked Wayanad as his second seat, following demands from southern India. Announcing party chief's decision at a press conference, senior leader Randeep Surjewala said that Gandhi chose the Kerala constituency as it is "geographically important".

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah rahul gandhi lok sabha elections 2019 kerala

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 14:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue