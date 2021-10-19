YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi a “drug peddler, addict”: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 19: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday stoked a controversy by calling Rahul Gandhi a "drug addict" and "drug peddler".

    Rahul Gandhi a “drug peddler, addict”: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

    "Rahul Gandhi is a drug addict and peddler. I am not saying this, but there are reports. How can a man who cannot lead a party can lead a country?" Nalin Kumar Kateel said at a party meeting in Hubbali.

    It comes a day after a controversial tweet, posted on the official social media account of Karnataka Congress where it called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "illiterate". The party deleted the post and regretted the usage of unparliamentary language.

    "Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn't learn there too. People who chose to beg for a living despite beggary being prohibited are today pushing citizens to beggary. Country is suffering because of "#angoothachhaap modi," the Karnataka Congress had tweeted in Kannada.

    Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar demanded an apology for using uncivilised language against Rahul Gandhi.

    "Yesterday I said I believe we should be civil and respectful in politics, even to our opponents. I hope the BJP agrees with me, and will apologise for their state president's abusive and unparliamentary remarks against Shri Rahul Gandhi. @RahulGandhi, [sic]" DK Shivakumar tweeted.

    The controversy comes at a time when the ruling and the opposition parties have hit the campaign trail ahead of Sindagi and Hanagala constituencies.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi bjp politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X