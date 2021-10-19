Rahul Gandhi a “drug peddler, addict”: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

Sonia ji unwell, Rahul Gandhi should take over as Congress chief: Siddaramaiah as party preps up for CWC meet

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 19: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday stoked a controversy by calling Rahul Gandhi a "drug addict" and "drug peddler".

"Rahul Gandhi is a drug addict and peddler. I am not saying this, but there are reports. How can a man who cannot lead a party can lead a country?" Nalin Kumar Kateel said at a party meeting in Hubbali.

It comes a day after a controversial tweet, posted on the official social media account of Karnataka Congress where it called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "illiterate". The party deleted the post and regretted the usage of unparliamentary language.

"Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn't learn there too. People who chose to beg for a living despite beggary being prohibited are today pushing citizens to beggary. Country is suffering because of "#angoothachhaap modi," the Karnataka Congress had tweeted in Kannada.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar demanded an apology for using uncivilised language against Rahul Gandhi.

"Yesterday I said I believe we should be civil and respectful in politics, even to our opponents. I hope the BJP agrees with me, and will apologise for their state president's abusive and unparliamentary remarks against Shri Rahul Gandhi. @RahulGandhi, [sic]" DK Shivakumar tweeted.

The controversy comes at a time when the ruling and the opposition parties have hit the campaign trail ahead of Sindagi and Hanagala constituencies.