Rahul doesn't even know how onions grow: Chouhan

Chouhan Ujjain (MP), July 14: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today pooh-poohed Rahul Gandhi's visit to Mandsaur to meet farmers, saying the Congress chief does not even know how an onion grows.

Chouhan, who embarked on a Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from the city earlier today, said, "A bhaiya' (Gandhi) recently visited Mandsaur. He himself said I am ready to become prime minister. Who is making you PM?

"He hardly knows how a chili grows, upward or downward, and has no idea whether onion grows above the ground or below," the chief minister said.

Rahul Gandhi had visited Mandsaur in West Madhya Pradesh in June to pay homage to six persons who were killed in police firing during a farmers' agitation last year.

"Congress is a slave of one family. On the other hand, the BJP has a strong leader such as Narendra Modi, under whose leadership country has been progressing and getting respect all over the world," Chouhan said.

Asking who would be the Congress's chief ministerial candidate in the Assembly elections which are due by year-end, Chouhan said, "Whenever there is a talk about leadership in Congress (in the state), 25 of them stand up to offer candidature. We have clarity on our side, but who is your commander?"

BJP chief Amit Shah flagged off Chouhan's state-wide tour to "seek people's blessings" this morning. The chief minister would be travelling through almost all Assembly constituencies in the state.

