Rahul declared war on Indians: Irani on his remarks on farmers' protest

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 30: After Rahul Gandhi claimed the country would be "on fire" if all farmers understood the farm laws, Union Minister Smriti Irani responded, "Rahul Gandhi declared war on Indian people, said cities will burn if PM doesn't support his stand."

Irani added that Gandhi "not only wants law-order breakdown, but also supports anarchic elements daring to insult Tricolour, break nation".

I appeal to every Indian citizen to ensure that Rahul Gandhi's call for violence is met with sustained peace," Ms Irani declared.

"Rahul Gandhi announced that the country would see the January 26 riots replicated in every city and even into slums... For the first time in history of India, a Congress leader asked for more violence instead of a call for peace," she added.

Earlier Gandhi said the "only solution" to the prolonged stand-off with farmers - tens of thousands of whom have braved police action and a freezing winter to remain camped out around Delhi since late November - was to "put them (the laws) in the wastepaper basket".

"The government must not think that the farmers are going back home. They are not going home, and my concern is that this situation is going to spread. We do not need this situation to spread... we need a conversation with farmers, and we need a solution," Mr Gandhi asserted.

"You are bullying... discrediting them... (when) the only solution is to put the laws in the wastepaper basket," he added.

Accusing the Prime Minister of "working for a few corporates", Gandhi said: "What will he (the Prime Minister) say... I am telling the farmers 'don't give up an inch... we are with you'."