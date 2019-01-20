Rahul condemns ‘fascist forces’ in letter to Manipur scribe held for sedition

  • search
    Imphal, Jan 20: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has condemned "fascist forces" attempting to "destroy the idea of India" in a letter to Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem detained under the National Security Act (NSA ) last month.

    Rahul Gandhi

    "This is another attempt to use the state machinery to silence dissent. Over the past few months, we have witnessed the BJP government's design to trample on constitutional rights of the people of Manipur," Gandhi said in his letter to the journalist.

    "It is unfortunate that regressive forces continue to unleash violence with impunity, while those who seek accountability from the state are being jailed. Fascist forces have not only attempted to destroy the idea of India but attack anyone who challenges their distorted narrative", the Congress chief wrote while promising to extend support to the jailed scribe.

    The Congress chief said his party stood in solidarity with Wangkhem and would extend support in any manner possible.

    The All Manipur Working Journalists' Union, however, desisted from defending Wangkhem as its members had adopted a resolution last year not to accept responsibility for a journalist "making derogatory comments" on social media.

    Wangkhem (39), who was an anchor with a local channel in Imphal, was sentenced to one-year detention under the NSA in December, nearly a month after he was taken into custody on November 27 for allegedly targeting the BJP government in the state and in the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Facebook post.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
