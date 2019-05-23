Rahul concedes defeat, congratulates Modi; says 'love will never fail'

  • search
    New Delhi, May 23: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday conceded defeat and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the BJP for an astounding win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Rahul Gandhi refused to comment on the reasons for the loss and said today is not the day for it.

    Rahul concedes defeat, congratulates Modi; says its an ideological battle
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    "I had said that during the campaign 'janta maalik hai' and today people have clearly given their decision. I congratulate the PM and BJP," he said.

    What went wrong for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh?

    He further termed the battle between the Congress and the BJP as an ideological fight whcih would go on. He asked the Congress workers to not lose hope. He asked Smriti Irani, who defeated him in Amethi, to take care of the constituency from where he has been winning since 2004.

    "I respect the decision and congratulate Smriti Irani ji," he added.

    Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi said, "We accept people's verdict and congratulate PM Modi and BJP workers."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a resounding victory for a second term in office as the BJP has touched the 300 mark on its own while the NDA is at 350 seats, crossing the humongous tally of 2014.

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+43312355
    CONG+117788
    OTH554499
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP111930
    JDU257
    OTH178
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SKM31316
    SDF5813
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1132115
    BJP21021
    OTH10010
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP11139150
    TDP61824
    OTH011
    Full Results

