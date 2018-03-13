Rahul blames govt's 'flawed policies' for Sukma attack which left 9 CRPF jawans dead

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday blamed the BJP-led government's 'flawed policies' for the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma which left nine CRPF jawans dead.

The CRPF men were out on an area domination exercise when they were ambushed by the Maoists. The injured personnel have been airlifted to Raipur.

"The Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 9 CRPF jawans lost their lives is tragic. It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies...My condolences to the families of those killed. To those who have been injured, I wish a speedy recovery," Rahul tweeted.

Six CRPF personnel were injured, out of which 4 are critical. Following the blast, an encounter ensued in which nine jawans were killed and three others were seriously injured.

Speaking to ANI, DM Awasthi, Special DG, said,''A patrolling party was going from Kistaram to Palodi in an anti-landmine vehicle which was targeted by Naxals with an IED. Extra force has reached the spot, there is no firing at present.''

Reacting to the incident, HM Rajnath Singh said,''My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG CRPF regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh.''

OneIndia News

