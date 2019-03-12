  • search
    Rahul beats Modi as PM face among SCs, Muslims: PSE poll

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 12: An India Today Political Stock Exchange poll suggests that Rahul Gandhi is more popular than Narendra Modi among the Scheduled Castes and Muslims.

    However Modi remains more popular with an overall support from 52 per cent of the respondents, in comparison to the 37 per cent for Rahul Gandhi.

    The polls says 44 per cent of the SC voters prefer Rahul Gandhi, while 41 want Narendra Modi back as the Prime Minister. Since January the support from Rahul among the SC voters has risen by 10 per cent. In the case of Modi, it has fallen by 6 per cent the poll also says.

    Among the Muslims, 61 per cent Rahul to be PM, while 8 per cent backed Modi, which is an increase of 1 per cent when compared to January. In the case of Rahul it has increased by 4 per cent since January, the poll states. 

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 8:17 [IST]
