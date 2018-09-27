  • search

Rahul addresses rally in MP, escalates tirade on Modi government

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhopal, Sep 27: Congress president Rahul Gandhi began a two-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday with prayers at the famous Kamtanath temple in Chitrakoot, a religious town closely associated with Lord Ram.

    Also Read | Rs 30,000 Cr stolen from HAL, PM on a 'KILL India program', says Rahul

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Addressing a rally in Chitrakoot, Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on Modi and said "PM has insulted Sardar Patel. Modi ji talks about making a statue of Sardar Patel in Gujarat, but the statue is Made in China, just like our shoes and shirts. The Modi government says it offers jobs to 450 youths of India only in 24 hours, while in China 50,000 get jobs."

    "Congress had waived debt of Rs 70 thousand crore for farmers. But PM Modi did not give anything to the farmers. People voted him by thinking that Modi would give 15 lakh rupees to the poor, farmers and youth of the country, but it did not happen. People just got cheated," he said.

    Also Read | Robert Vadra is de-facto Congress president: BJP

    Continuing his attack on Rafale Rahul said that "PM Modi has broken the trust of the youth of the country. Corruption has happened in the case of Rafale deal. The decision has been taken by the Prime Minister on this deal and the benefit has been received by the Prime Minister's friend."

    This is Gandhi's second visit within a span of 10 days to the BJP-ruled state, where assembly elections are due this year-end.

    The Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003. During his earlier visit on September 17, Gandhi held a roadshow in Bhopal after performing a puja and taking blessings from 11 priests.

    Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's poem on Rafale issue: Explained

    He had visited the state after returning from the Kailash Mansarovar yatra, which he undertook to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi madhya pradesh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue