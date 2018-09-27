Rahul addresses rally in MP, escalates tirade on Modi government

Bhopal, Sep 27: Congress president Rahul Gandhi began a two-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday with prayers at the famous Kamtanath temple in Chitrakoot, a religious town closely associated with Lord Ram.

Addressing a rally in Chitrakoot, Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on Modi and said "PM has insulted Sardar Patel. Modi ji talks about making a statue of Sardar Patel in Gujarat, but the statue is Made in China, just like our shoes and shirts. The Modi government says it offers jobs to 450 youths of India only in 24 hours, while in China 50,000 get jobs."

"Congress had waived debt of Rs 70 thousand crore for farmers. But PM Modi did not give anything to the farmers. People voted him by thinking that Modi would give 15 lakh rupees to the poor, farmers and youth of the country, but it did not happen. People just got cheated," he said.

Continuing his attack on Rafale Rahul said that "PM Modi has broken the trust of the youth of the country. Corruption has happened in the case of Rafale deal. The decision has been taken by the Prime Minister on this deal and the benefit has been received by the Prime Minister's friend."

This is Gandhi's second visit within a span of 10 days to the BJP-ruled state, where assembly elections are due this year-end.

The Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003. During his earlier visit on September 17, Gandhi held a roadshow in Bhopal after performing a puja and taking blessings from 11 priests.

He had visited the state after returning from the Kailash Mansarovar yatra, which he undertook to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.