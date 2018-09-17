Rahul to address a public rally in Kurnool in Andhra on September 18

New Delhi, Sep 17: In view of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections coming closer in Andhra Pradesh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a rally in Kurnool district of the state on September 18. He is likely to take up the issue of farmer's suicide and special status of the state.

Gandhi will not only be addressing a rally in Kurnool district of the state but will have several other engagements as well. He will be visiting former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodaram Sanjivayya at Pedapadu who was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from January 11, 1960 to March 12, 1962 but died at the age of 51 on May 8, 1972.

The Congress president will be interacting with students at Kurnool. He will also be visiting the house of former Union minister Late Kotia Vijayabhaskar Reddy before addressing the public meeting.

Sources said that the Congress president will be talking about various issues including special status for Andhra Pradesh and injustice meted out to the state by the Centre by not implementing provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

The party is preparing a comprehensive development plan for the state and Rahul may elaborate on it. Other issues like farmer suicides, unemployment and Rafale scam may also figure in his speech and his visit will rejuvenate party cadre to work hard for the next elections.