    Rahat Fatah Ali Khan charged with smuggling foreign currency by ED

    New Delhi, Jan 30: Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday charged Pakistani singer Rahat Fatah Ali Khan with smuggling foreign currency out of India.

    Rahat Fatah Ali Khan
    According to News18 report, the agency issued a show-cause notice to the singer under The Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) Act.

    This is Rahat Fatah Ali Khan's second brush with revenue intelligence agents after 2011. The singer was detained at the IGI airport here this evening by revenue intelligence sleuths for allegedly carrying a huge amount of undeclared foreign currency.

    Khan, who is a hit Bollywood playback singer, arrived in New Delhi on a flight from Karachi and was intercepted by personnel from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence acting on some prior information.

    He was summoned by the ED in 2015 to record his statement in the case. Khan is the nephew of Pakistani legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

