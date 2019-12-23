Raghubar Das, the man who never lost an election

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: Raghubar Das, the chief minister of Jharkhand is trailing. He is trailing against Saryu Roy, his former cabinet colleague who filed his nomination as an independent candidate.

Roy was upset that he had been denied a ticket from his seat, Jamshedpur West, following which he decided to contest the elections on his own.

While there are nearly 12 rounds of counting remaining, a loss for Das would mean that he is losing an election for the first time since 1995. He is a five-time MLA and never lost an election since 1995.

Will Saryu Roy defeat former colleague Raghubar Das in Jameshdpur East?

Roy has been affiliated with the RSS since the age of 8 and joined politics in 1974. He is the one who exposed the fodder scam involving former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav who is currently in jail. He also explored the iron ore mining scam in which former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda had been sent to jail.