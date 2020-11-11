Raghopur result: Tejashwi wins by over 38k votes

YouTube
    Patna, Nov 11: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav won his Raghopur seat by a margin of over 38,000 votes in the result announced late Tuesday night.

    According to the Election Commission, Tejashwi defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Satish Kumar by a margin of 38,174 votes.

    Tejashwi, who was also the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, had won the Raghopur seat, a pocketborough of the RJD, on his poll debut in 2015 too when the victory margin was 22,733 votes.

    Tejashwi takes lead in Raghopur in very early trends

    LJP candidate Rakesh Raushan bagged nearly 25,000 votes in the seat.

    Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav also won from Hasanpur seat by over 21,000 votes.

    However, the NDA seems to be headed for a majority against the Grand Alliance as per the latest trends and results.

    Raghopur has been represented by Tejashwi's parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers, in the past.

