Rafale woes for NCP continues: Another quits party

Mumbai, Sep 29: The setbacks for the NCP continued after its supremo Sharad Pawar came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Rafale deal.

After Lok Sabha MP, Tariq Anwar quit the party, it was the turn of Munaf Hakim, a general secretary of the NCP, who has walked out. He said he had quit the primary membership of the NCP, claiming it was difficult to defend its image after Pawar stood up for Modi.

Hakim, a former chairman of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, also said more NCP workers might follow suit. "Sharad Pawar has never supported fundamental forces. How can he say Narendra Modi is not guilty in the Rafale case in the minds of the public? A JPC probe has not yet been set up," he said.

Hakim also said, "Tariq Anwar is one of the founder members of the party. He was not consulted while making an important stand of the party public (on Rafale). In such a case, it is difficult to defend the party's image after Pawar saheb supported Modi in the Rafale case."