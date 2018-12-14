Rafale verdict: Here's who said what

Congress says SC was not right forum to probe Rafale Deal

Congress Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the verdict is in fact a validation of what the Congress stated a month ago - that SC is not a forum to discuss the modalities of Rafale deal. "The only forum is a JPC which should probe the corruption in the Rafale deal. What the government presented in SC is a one-sided story. Most facts presented are not available in the public domain," he said, adding that the Congress will continue to demand JPC in Parliament. "If PM Modi thinks that there is nothing to hide then on behalf of Congress I dare BJP to bring in JPC. There is a reason why the Congress never approached the SC on the Rafale matter. Surjewala: We set up a JPC for Bofors, why not for Rafale?" he asked.

Every deal is not Bofors deal, says BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Welcoming the judgement, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said,"Every deal is not Bofors deal." "It is the culture and tradition of Congress and its top leadership to mint money from such deals on the cost of country's national security," he said. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false allegations against him and questioning his credibility, he added.

Congress to press for JPC into Rafale deal

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma says the party will insist on a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Rafale Deal. Questioning the SC order, he says that the bench has not gone into all details. Home minister Rajnath Singh has already made it clear that it would not allow a JPC probe into the deal. "The SC said that it is not proper for it to go into details. The cost was inflated and the tech was not transferred to India. The court did not look into these aspects," he said.

'The matter was crystal clear', says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh says,''The matter was crystal clear from the beginning and we have been saying that the allegations leveled by Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage.''

Supreme Court says what it thinks was right: TMC leader Saugata Roy

TMC leader Saugata Roy says,''Supreme Court said what it thinks was right but the political parties demand a JPC probe into.