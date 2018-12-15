Rafale verdict: BJP workers stage protest, demand Rahul Gandhi's apology

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 15: The BJP on Saturday demanded an apology from the Congress president Rahul Gandhi for levying allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale fighter jet deal, in which the Supreme Court has given the government a clean chit.

BJP workers led by Union Minister Vijay Goel took out a protest rally demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

Shortly after the Supreme Court dismissed pleas seeking probe into the Rafale deal for 36 fighter jets worth Rs 58,000 crore, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah took on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for levelling false allegations of corruption against the Narendra Modi government.

In a tweet, Shah said, "Truth always triumphs! Court's judgment on the Rafale deal exposes the campaign of misinformation spearheaded by Congress President for political gains. The court didn't find anything wrong with the process nor did it find any commercial favouritism in the deal. On the contrary, SC held that govt had no role in selecting offset partners & found no merit in the demand for a probe based on mere perception of individuals. It therefore raises obvious questions on the motive of those working to discredit the deal, which is important for India."

Delhi: BJP workers led by Union Minister Vijay Goel protest demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi in the wake of #RafaleDealVerdict by Supreme Court

Shah said Rahul Gandhi should apologise to people of country and its soldiers for misleading the nation for political gains.

The apex court dismissed all the petitions seeking a direction to the CBI to register an FIR for alleged irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar defense deal.

The CJI, who read out the judgement for the three-judge bench, said no reasons were found to interfere in the procurement process for the fighter jets. The verdict was pronounced on a batch of pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into deal.