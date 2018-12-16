  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rafale row: Swamy seeks PM’s intervention in PAC report to save govt from embarrassment

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: Two days after the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the Rafale deal based on the PAC report presented by the Attorney General and Comptroller and Auditor General, and Congress raising questions on the authenticity of the report, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said truth must come in front as it hampers justice. He also sought PM Narendra Modi's intervention to save the government from embarrassment.

    Rafale row: Swamy suggests seeks PM’s intervention in PAC report to save govt from embarrassment
    BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

    Speaking to media, Swamy said,''According to media Attorney General has said that he hasn't done it then who prepared this affidavit? I think the PM should find it out because it embarrasses him, that we can't even prepare a proper English draft, they could've have given it in Hindi also Rafale Verdict.''

    Also Read | In Rafale verdict correction application, Centre tells SC what is past and present tense

    ''Questions are natural, whenever an affidavit is submitted in a sealed cover... this time by chance they revealed the submissions in judgement otherwise we wouldn't have come to know. If the judges base their judgement on this, it hampers justice,'' he said.

    On Friday, Supreme Court dismissed batch of petitions calling for a probe into the controversial Rafale Deal, by which the Centre procured 36 fighter jets for Rs. 58,000 crore from French company Dassault Aviation.

    "Perception of individuals cannot be the basis of fishing and roving inquiry by this court, especially in such matters," said a three-judge bench, while dismissing all the writ petitions which sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the deal.

    Also Read | Rafale: BJP to hold briefings in over 70 cities to 'expose' Congress

    The court said it does not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favouritism to any party by the Government of India.

    The bench, also comprising Justices K. M. Joseph and Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the required process has been followed.

    Read more about:

    supreme court attorney general subramanian swamy rafale rafale deal narendra modi special investigation team

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue