India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Rafale row: Rahul Gandhi demands probe, BJP hits back

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he was creating confusion and spreading lies over Rafale deal.

    Speaking to reporters during a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called Rahul Gandhi a 'clown prince' and dared the Congress to move court if they have any evidence of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

    BJP's response comes hours after Rahul Gandhi raised questions over Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's France visit and called PM Modi a 'corrupt man'.

    Rahul unneccesarily creating confusion, says BJP

    Rahul unneccesarily creating confusion, says BJP

    "The clown prince held a press conference on the basis of lie, the country knows he is creating confusion. Air Force Chief called Rafale as a game changer, now who is to be believed the Air Force Chief or Rahul Gandhi. Even the Supreme Court rejected the plea filed on the behest of Congress," Patra said.

    Rahul Gandhi demands probe against PM

    Rahul Gandhi demands probe against PM

    Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded an investigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his role in the Rafale deal, alleging that he was a "corrupt man" who helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 crore in the purchase of 36 aircraft.

    Gandhi's demand for a probe came a day after a report in French publication that said Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale, had to choose Ambani's firm Reliance Defence as its offsets partner in India as a trade-off for getting the deal.

    Dassault clarifies

    Dassault clarifies

    On Wednesday, French investigative publication Mediapart, citing an internal document of Dassault Aviation, reported that the aerospace giant was forced to enter into a joint venture with Reliance Defence as part of a trade-off to bag the contract for the 36 Rafale jet deal. Dassault Aviation said in a statement that it has "freely chosen to make a partnership with India's Reliance Group".

    Last month, Mediapart quoted former French president Francois Hollande as saying that France was given "no choice" on selection of the Indian partner for Dassault and the Indian government proposed the name of the Indian company to partner with the French aerospace giant.

    The report triggered a massive political row with Congress escalating its attack on the government and the government firmly rejecting the charges.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi rafale deal sambit patra nirmala sitharaman

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue