Rafale review verdict LIVE: Will clean chit to govt be upheld?
India
New Delhi, Nov 14: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on a review petition in the Rafale case on Thursday. A review petition had been filed challenging the clean chit given to the NDA government in the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale jets from France under the inter-governmental deal.
Follow all the updates LIVE here:
The top court had rejected the objections raised by the Centre that those documents were not admissible as evidence under Section 123 of the Indian Evidence Act, and no one can produce them in court without the permission of the department concerned as they are also protected under the Official Secrets Act.