Rafale review verdict LIVE: SC’s final judgment on Thursday

India

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on a review petition in the Rafale case on Thursday.

A review petition had been filed challenging the clean chit given to the NDA government in the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale jets from France under the inter-governmental deal.

Former Union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan have filed a petition seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict of the Supreme Court giving clean chit to the Rafale deal.

The Congress claimed that price at which Rafale was being bought was way higher than what it had negotiated with France. The negotiation for Rafale was first started by the Congress-led UPA but it could not conclude the deal as both the parties were yet to agree on a number of issues. India and France concluded an Inter-Governmental Agreement for the supply of the aircraft. The Rafale case: In 2015, India announced that it had conveyed to France that it would acquire 36 Rafale jet in fly-away condition. Besides the trio, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has also filed a separate review petition in the case. In the verdict, the court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and dismissed all the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal. The top court had said there was no substantial evidence of commercial favouritism to any private entity. On January 2, Sinha, Shourie and Bhushan had approached the Supreme Court seeking review of the judgement, alleging that the court had relied upon "patently incorrect" claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover in the court. The Centre had submitted that three privileged documents were unauthorisedly removed from the Defence Ministry and used by the petitioners to support their review petitions against the verdict which had dismissed all pleas challenging the procurement of the fighter jets. In a setback to the Centre, the apex court on April 10 allowed the pleas which relied on leaked documents for seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them. The top court had rejected the objections raised by the Centre that those documents were not admissible as evidence under Section 123 of the Indian Evidence Act, and no one can produce them in court without the permission of the department concerned as they are also protected under the Official Secrets Act. It had noted that all the three documents were in "public domain" and published by prominent daily The Hindu were "in consonance with the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech". It had said the documents used in the pleas were published in The Hindu' in February and one of the papers was also published by The Wire'. The court had also noted that no law enacted by Parliament specifically barring or prohibiting the publication of such documents on any of the grounds mentioned in Article 19(2) of the Constitution has been brought to its notice.

