Rafale review verdict LIVE: SC’s final judgment on Thursday

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on a review petition in the Rafale case on Thursday.

    A review petition had been filed challenging the clean chit given to the NDA government in the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale jets from France under the inter-governmental deal.

    Former Union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan have filed a petition seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict of the Supreme Court giving clean chit to the Rafale deal.

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    1:07 PM, 13 Nov
    It had noted that all the three documents were in "public domain" and published by prominent daily The Hindu were "in consonance with the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech".
    1:06 PM, 13 Nov
    It had said the documents used in the pleas were published in The Hindu' in February and one of the papers was also published by The Wire'.
    1:05 PM, 13 Nov
    The court had also noted that no law enacted by Parliament specifically barring or prohibiting the publication of such documents on any of the grounds mentioned in Article 19(2) of the Constitution has been brought to its notice.

