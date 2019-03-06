Rafale review: Supreme Court to hear review today

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 06: The Supreme Court will today hear review petitions over its earlier verdict on the Rafale deal.

    The court, in its verdict earlier, had refused to order a probe into the deal on the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

    A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph will hear the review petitions in the open court.
    The court allows for review of its own judgment only when it notices some errors, or if there are violations of the principles of natural justice.

    Also Read | Why didn't you induct even one Rafale jet during your rule: Mayawati asks PM Modi

    In its December 14 order, the Supreme Court had dismissed petitions seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Rafale deal signed two years back, alleging irregularities and corruption in the pact.

    The court had said that it does not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favouritism to any party by the Government of India.

    On January 2, petitioners in Rafale fighter jet deal case - Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, both former Union Ministers, and advocate Prashant Bhushan had moved the Supreme Court for review of its Rafale judgment of December 14.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 9:41 [IST]
