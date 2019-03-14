Rafale review: A day after Centre’s affidavit, hearing continues in SC today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: The Supreme Court will continue hearing on the pleas that have sought a review of the Rafale verdict.

In December the SC had said that there was no reason to doubt the purchase process or the need for the fighter jets.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence had said in an affidavit that the petitioners were

guilty of leakage of sensitive information in the Rafale case.

The envisaged in the various agreements Central Government had entered into with the concerned Foreign Government and others concerning are matters of National Security, the Centre also said.

The documents attached in the review relates to the war capacity of the aircraft. Since Review Petition has been widely circulated and is available in public domain, the same is available to the enemy/our adversaries. This puts National Security in jeopardy, the affidavit also said.

The photocopies of the documents was done without consent. Hence it amounts to theft and this has affected the security, sovereignty and friendly relations with foreign countries, the affidavit also said.

It may be recalled that Attorney General K K Venugopal had said at an open court hearing that the "documents relied on by the petitioners in their review petitions were stolen from the ministry and should not be relied on".

"It's a criminal act on the part of petitioners to bring these documents with them. They have come with unclean hands," Venugopal had said. "Defence is the most important matter of state and national security. They have been illegally obtained and the source is not disclosed by the petitioners. It's a privileged document. These documents have made the cost of weapons public and has been taken from notes and has been put in the petition."

He however later clarified that the the documents were not stolen, but photocopied.