Rafale remark: Rahul responds to SC’s contempt notice, refuses to apologise

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court but has refused to apologise once again.

Gandhi, who asked that the contempt petition be dismissed said this happened in the "heat of campaigning."

Gandhi in his affidavit said he had no intention of dragging the court into the political arena, and claimed that politics was being played by the petitioner, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, under the pretext of contempt proceedings.

The Supreme court had on April 23 issued criminal contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to the Rafale judgment, which the apex court said was "incorrectly attributed" to it.

The court has exempted Gandhi from making a personal appearance in the case.

The Congress chief made the submission in his response to a contempt plea filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi regarding his statement over the Supreme Court's order in the Rafale deal.

The Congress president while speaking to the media in Amethi said, "The Supreme Court has made it clear that "chowkidar" allowed "theft and that it had accepted that some sort of corruption had taken place in the Rafale deal".