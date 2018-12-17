  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rafale: Rahul Gandhi spread lies, maligned IAF, says Smriti Irani

    By Pti
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 17: Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday accused the opposition Congress of trying to malign the country's defence establishment and said "lies" of the party's chief Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal have been exposed.

    The Congress is trying to play with the national security and is spreading lies to mislead the people, Irani told a press conference in Kolkata.

    Union Minister Smriti Irani
    Union Minister Smriti Irani

    "The Congress has not only spread lies but has also tried to malign the Indian Air Force and the defence establishment. The Congress has tried to stand in the way of strengthening our forces," she said.

    "The lies of Congress and its party president Rahul Gandhi have been exposed. Rahul Gandhi should reveal his source of information," Irani added.

    The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

    [Rafale: Congress asking for JPC probe for political gains, says Sitharaman]

    The Congress has repeatedly criticised the deal for the 36 Rafale jets, alleging that the government was procuring each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,670 crore as against Rs 526 crore finalised by the UPA government. The government has, however, denied any irregularity in the deal.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    rafale rafale deal rahul gandhi smriti irani

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue