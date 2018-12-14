Home News India Rafale: Politics aside, SC has protected national security, Air Marshal B K Pandey

Rafale: Politics aside, SC has protected national security, Air Marshal B K Pandey

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Rafale deal got an all clear from the Supreme Court on Friday., The court made it clear that it found no irregularities and also observed a country cannot be underprepared. It is not right for a court to sit as an appellant authority and scrutinise all aspects.

Air Marshal (retd), B K Pandey tells OneIndia, " all politics aside, the Supremo Court has today protected national security and that is what is most important."

He tells OneIndia, that it is a considered verdict and the Supreme Court has very objectively handled the case. It has not been swayed by emotional consideration. What is most important is that the national security has been foremost on the mind of the judges.

Also Read | Thumbs up for Rafale deal, no irregularities, no commercial favouritism found

I am sure that the court was aware, that an attempt to stall, delay or cancel the deal would have ultimately impinged on the Air Force and in the bargain national security would have been compromised.

On the offset partner, B K Pandey says that the offset partner has not yet been decided. There are four companies that manufacture the aircraft- Dassault, Safran, Thales and MBDA. A sum of Rs 7,400 crore odd would be invested in each company. The total offset value is at Rs 29,500 crore and this is to be shared between the companies. If Dassault decides to go ahead with Ambani's firm it does not mean that the others would follow suit. The government on the other hand has to wait for the final selection and only then will it approve, he also says.

Also Read | Here is what Supreme Court said on Rafale deal: 12 points

Pandey also adds that the first aircraft will land in India in September 2019 and the last one by 2022.

The first aircraft is also flying and undergoing several flight test procedures.

Air Marshal (retd), B K Pandey goes on to say that the SC has effectively neutralised the political onslaught. We do not need enemies, we already have enough in the country, he adds.