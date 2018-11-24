  • search

Rafale: Now French NGO files complaint, seeks clarification on deal

    New Delhi, Nov 24: Amidst all the controversy, a French NGO has filed a complaint with France's Prosecutor Office seeking a clarification on the condition under which the deal for 36 Rafale fighters were signed with India.

    The NGO has also questioned the choice of Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as offset partner by Dassault Aviation, the makers of the jet.

    The NGO Sherpa in a press release said that it expects the National Public Prosecutor's Office to promptly probe the seriousness of the facts and presumptions on the reported
    offences: potential corruption, grant of undue advantages, trading in influence, complicity of these offences, concealment of corruption and laundering of these offences.

    Recently the Supreme Court had reserved its order on a batch of petitions that challenged the deal. After hearing arguments of all sides, the court reserved the verdict. The Rafale Deal has become a major issue, with the opposition alleging that Dassault chose Reliance Defence as offset partner despite its inexperience.

    Further the BJP led government has also been accused of intentionally scraping a deal signed by the UPA government. The UPA had signed a deal with Dassault for 126 Rafale jets under which 18 jets were to be supplied in a fly away condition. The remaining 108 jets were to be manufactured in India along with the state run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

