'Rafale deal is Modi-Anil Ambani Partnership', says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 2: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Rafale deal is an open and shut case. It is simply a PM Modi-Anil Ambani partnership.

Addressing media, Gandhi raised questions about the Rafale deal, asking why Dassault invested Rs 284 crore in Anil Ambani's "loss making company".

He said,''Dassault invested Rs 284 Crore in the company of Anil Ambani. Anil Ambani bought land with the same money. This is clear that Dassault CEO is lying. Why did they invest Rs 284 crore in a loss-making company?.''

''If an inquiry starts on this Mr Modi is not going to survive it. Guaranteed. One, because of corruption. Two, because it's very clear who the decision maker was...It was Narendra Modi & it was a deal done by Narendra Modi to give Anil Ambani Rs 30000 Cr,'' he said.

The Congress President also said that the Dassault CEO had said the reason HAL wasn't given the contract was because Anil Ambani had land. Now it turns out that the land that Anil Ambani had was purchased by money given by Dassault.