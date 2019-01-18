  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rafale: Govt compromised on national security says Chidambaram

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday accused the government of compromising national security and asked why it bought only 36 Rafale fighter jets instead of 126 required by the Air Force.

    Congress Leader P Chidambaram
    Congress Leader P Chidambaram

    His comments come in the wake of fresh revelations on the Rafale deal in a media report which claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to but 36 aircraft instead of the 126 asked for by the Air Force pushed the price of each jet up by 41.42 per cent.

    Also Read | Nation built by those with positive mindsets, not compulsive contrarians: Jaitley

    "In the light of new facts and revelations in THE HINDU, the question gains greater urgency: why did the government buy only 36 Rafale aircraft instead of 126 aircraft required by the Air Force?," Chidambaram asked in a tweet.

    "The Government has compromised national security by denying to the Air Force the 7 squadrons (126 aircraft) that it desperately needs," he said.

    Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also took to Twitter to demand answers from Modi on the increased cost of aircraft.

    Also Read | PM Modi calls Nirmala Sitharaman 'first woman defence minister'; first was Indira Gandhi though

    "The PM's unilateral decision to buy 36 Rafales resulted in a price escalation of 41.42% per jet. When will the prime minister answer? he asked.

    Read more about:

    chidambaram accused government national security rafale air force compromise

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue