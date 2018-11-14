Rafale: Dassault would have been phased out, but for this order, Shourie tells SC

New Delhi, Nov 14: The hearing on the Rafale deal has begun in the Supreme Court before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi.

The main contention advanced by the petitioners today is how the Indian government could declare the agreement with France and then go ahead with devising the modalities. Further the petitioners also sought that the question about whether the government could enter into such contracts should be answered by a Constitution Bench.

The advocate appearing for AAP, Sanjay Singh told the court that the government has already declared the price of the aircraft at least twice. He further pointed out that the Parliament was told that the cost of the aircraft is Rs 670 crore.

He further said that the government documents are silent on whether an approval was taken from the Defence Acquisition Council and Cabinet Committee on Security before announcing the deal. He said that until March 25 2015, the deal for 126 aircraft was on. 108 jets were to be procured by HAL. But in just two weeks on April 10 2015, a joint statement was announced for a new deal for 36 Rafale jets with the same equipment as in 2007, he further contended.

Singh said that the 2007 deal for 126 aircraft was approved by the DAC. If our combat potential had declined sharply, what was the logic of striking a new deal for just 36 Rafale jets. The new deal should have been for more than 126 fighter aircraft he also said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan in his submission said that the law ministry had flagged issues of France not providing a sovereign guarantee in the Rafale Deal and also regarding the seat of arbitration. He disputed whether it could be contracted as an Inter-Governmental Agreement under the Defence Procurement Procedure. He further said that the government short-circuited the fresh tender process for 36 aircraft to procure them through restricted Inter Government Agreement Mechanism.

He said that the IGA could be done on 3 conditions- equipment of proven tech identified by our Forces in joint exercise, large value weapon platform available at much lesser price and OEM facing an embargo on sale.

Rafale has qualified none of these, he submitted.

Bhushan further argued that the law ministry had flagged 2 problems on the 36 Rafale jets deal. The French government did not give sovereign guarantee. The money involved was high and who would be responsible if Dassault does not deliver. Moreover the venue of the arbitration dispute is in Geneva and not India and these two issues were informed to the government, he contended.

Bhushan further asked as to who took the decision on the 36 jets. On what basis did the PM announce the deal for the 36 jets. He had no authority to do so. There is gross violation in the decision making process, Bhushan contended while asking how was number of jets reduced from 126 to 36.

Bhushan also added that three and a half years have passed since the deal for the 36 jets were signed. The first jet was to be delivered in September 2019, but not single aircraft has been delivered till date. If the 126 jet deal was on, at least 18 jets would have been delivered by April 2019.

How does making public the price of 36 jets compromise national security? The government is making a bogus argument and prices are subject to RTI. He said that the price of the 36 jets is 60 thousand crore and the deal was for 155 million Euros per jet. However now it is 217 million Euros per jet, which is 40 per cent more for the same specifications, Bhushan also said.

Arun Shourie arguing in the Supreme Court cited an interview by former Defence Minister, Manohar Parrikar.

He had said that the 126 Rafale jets cost Rs 90 k crore and the price per aircraft was Rs 715 crore per jet. He had also said that the decision for the 36 jets was made by PM Modi as a result of political discussions between the PM and President of France.

The amendment in the offset guidelines was slipped in with retrospective effect. Dassault is a company which is in serious financial difficulties. Had this order not gone through, it would have phased out, Shourie also said.