    Rafale debate in Lok Sabha: Jaitley heaps praise on Sitharaman for fiery reply

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 4: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday praised Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her fiery "point-by-point" rebuttal to the Congress's charges on the Rafale deal in Parliament.

    "Well done! Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman ji, for an outstanding performance. You demolished the fake campaign. We are all proud of your performance," Jaitley tweeted.

    Sitharaman, in her two-hour long reply, gave a point by point rebuttal to corruption allegations of the Congress in purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jet.

    In her reply, the Defence Minister accused the Congress of resorting to falsehood to mislead the country and said that while Bofors scam led to fall of the Congress government, Rafale deal will bring back the Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime.

    PTI

