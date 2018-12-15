Rafale: Centre moves SC seeks correction on references to CAG report

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 15: The Centre has requested the Supreme Court to correct a factual error in Rafale verdict that was delivered on Friday.

    The Supreme Court

    The Congress had alleged that the Centre had misled the Supreme Court on the issue of the Rafale Deal scrutiny by the Comptroller and Auditor General. The Congress also said that the verdict has some grotesque factual errors including a CAG report on Rafale placed before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, which examines the report.

    The error pointed out was in page 21, point number 21. It says, "the pricing details [of Rafale deal] have, however, been shared with the Comptroller and Auditor General (hereinafter referred to as 'CAG'), and the report of the CAG has been examined by the Public Accounts Committee (hereafter referred to as 'PAC'). Only a redacted portion of the report was placed before the Parliament and is in the public domain."

    [Here is what Supreme Court said on Rafale deal: 12 points]

    The opposition picked up this point and PAC chairman Mallikarjuna Kharge said that no such report by the CAG was received. Where is the report of the CAG. Show it to us, if it exists. I spoke with the office of the CAG and it confirmed that its report on Rafale is not yet ready, he also added.

    Sources say that this was a typing error. The CAG report will be examined by the PAC became it has been examined by the PAC and this was the error, the source also added.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 17:18 [IST]
