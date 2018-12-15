  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rafale: BJP to hold briefings in over 70 cities to ‘expose' Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 15: In a bid to tell the nation how the Congress mislead people by leveling false allegations against the Union Government over the Rafale deal issue, the BJP on December 17 will hold press conferences in over 70 cities.

    BJP will deploy its top leaders, including chief ministers and Union ministers, in 70 cities across the country on Monday to attack the opposition party.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The BJP will unmask the Congress' conspiracy against the government and its attempt to play with national security after the Supreme Court has categorically stated the truth about that the Rafale deal," the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said, as per a News 18 report.

    In a relief to the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for the purchase of 36 Rafale jets, saying there was no reason to "really doubt the decision making the process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

    [Why didn't Modi govt buy 7 squadrons of Rafale jets, asks Chidambaram]

    The apex court rejected the pleas seeking lodging of an FIR and the court-monitored probe alleging irregularities in the Rs 58,000-crore deal, in which both the countries have entered into an inter-governmental agreement.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dealt with "three broad areas of concern" raised in the petitions - the decision-making process, pricing and the choice of Indian offset partners - and said there was no reason for intervention by the court on the "sensitive issue" of purchase of 36 jets.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the BJP-led Centre of corruption in the Rafale deal.

    Read more about:

    rafale deal rafale bjp supreme court

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 21:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue