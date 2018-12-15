Rafale: BJP to hold briefings in over 70 cities to ‘expose' Congress

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 15: In a bid to tell the nation how the Congress mislead people by leveling false allegations against the Union Government over the Rafale deal issue, the BJP on December 17 will hold press conferences in over 70 cities.

BJP will deploy its top leaders, including chief ministers and Union ministers, in 70 cities across the country on Monday to attack the opposition party.

"The BJP will unmask the Congress' conspiracy against the government and its attempt to play with national security after the Supreme Court has categorically stated the truth about that the Rafale deal," the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said, as per a News 18 report.

In a relief to the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for the purchase of 36 Rafale jets, saying there was no reason to "really doubt the decision making the process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

The apex court rejected the pleas seeking lodging of an FIR and the court-monitored probe alleging irregularities in the Rs 58,000-crore deal, in which both the countries have entered into an inter-governmental agreement.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dealt with "three broad areas of concern" raised in the petitions - the decision-making process, pricing and the choice of Indian offset partners - and said there was no reason for intervention by the court on the "sensitive issue" of purchase of 36 jets.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the BJP-led Centre of corruption in the Rafale deal.