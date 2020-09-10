Rafale aircraft gets water cannon salute at induction ceremony in Ambala

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 10: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday formally inducted the five Rafale fighter jets, which arrived in India on July 29, in the Indian Air Force (IAF). The induction ceremony is taking place at the Ambala Air Force base, where Indian Air Force's 17 Squadron, also called "Golden Arrows", is based.

Specifications and performance data of Rafale fighter jets

The Rafale jets were given a water cannon salute at the induction ceremony after stunning air maneuvers were performed by the Rafale, Su-30 and Jaguars.

The French delegation represented by Emmanuel Lenain Ambassador of France to India, Air General Eric Autellet, Vice Chief of the Air Staff of the French Air Force and other senior officials.

Watch LIVE: Formal induction of Rafale aircraft into IAF at the Air Force Station in Ambala https://t.co/FuLl2Pz6Fy — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) September 10, 2020

Ahead of inducting Rafale jets to Indian Air Force, France describes India as strategic partner

A large delegation of senior functionaries of French Defence Industries which includes Eric Trappier Chairman and Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation and Eric Beranger, CEO, MBDA were present during the ceremony.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Florence Parly, Minister of Armed Forces of France, at Palam Air Force Station before leaving for Ambala.

India should convert COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity: Amitabh Kant

The ceremonial unveiling of the aircraft was accompanied with the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja'. The Rafale and Tejas aircrafts were part of the Air Display following which the Rafale aircraft received a water cannon salute.