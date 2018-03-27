Radio Jockey hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram

A popular Radio Jockey, Rajesh, was hacked to death and his friend was also attacked by unidentified assailants at Madavoor under Pallickal police station limits in Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Tuesday.

Three unidentified barged into at 2 am in his studio and attacked Rajesh (36) and his friend Kuttan. Rajesh was declared brought dead to the hospital. Kuttan has been admitted to Trivandrum Medical College.

The police are investigating the matter. The reason for the murder is not yet known.

More details are awaited.

