Radicalisation, terror in Valley, India’s biggest concerns

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: At the two day DGP's meet being held in Gujarat, a host of issues were discussed with regard to radicalisation and cross border infiltrations.

On Friday, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi arrived at Kevadiya in Gujarat, for the Conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police. The PM held discussions with select groups of officers, on specific security and policing issues.

The discussions shall continue today and Modi will also release a commemorative stamp on National Police Memorial, and launch the Portal of the Cyber Coordination Centre.

He will present President's Police Medals for distinguished service to IB officers, and address the gathering.

Also Read | Radicalisation, terror in the Valley: Top on the agenda at DGP meet

The officers are discussing a host of issues. Top on the agenda is radicalisation, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and cross border infiltration. The top leadership will be appraised about the situation and the future course of action to tackle the problems will also be discussed.

These three subjects have been the primary area of concern for security forces. The problem at Jammu and Kashmir is immense and the government would look for ways to curb terror and recruitments into terror groups in the Valley. Further the issue of radicalisation has also been discussed at the meet. While the problem is under control to a large extent as of now, the officials would discuss measures to ensure that such instances are brought down further.