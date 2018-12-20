Radicalisation, terror in the Valley: Top on the agenda at DGP meet

New Delhi, Dec 20: Top on the agenda of the big DGP's meet would be radicalisation, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and cross border infiltrations.

The annual meeting of the all the state police chiefs will be held in Gujarat and will be attended by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh.

Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on December 21 and 22 to take part in an annual conference and to address BJP women's wing workers, officials said Wednesday.

The all-India conference of Directors General/ Inspectors General of Police is scheduled to be held near the Statue of Unity located in Narmada district from December 20, an official said. The three-day event would begin on December 20 in the presence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Modi would to attend the meet on December 21, according to a release issued by the state government.

The venue for the meet is a 'tent-city' set up near the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, a government official said.

The grand monument, dedicated to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was inaugurated by Modi on October 31.

Issues like clashes due to communal tension, circulation of communally sensitive news and pornographic material through social media are also expected to be discussed at the three-day meeting, he had said.