    Bengaluru, Jan 08: Kannada film actress Radhika Kumaraswamy on Friday deposed before the Central Crime Branch sleuths for allegedly receiving Rs 75 lakh from a man who had been arrested for duping a realtor.

    The actress was in Madikeri when she was asked to appear before the police.

    Radhika Kumaraswamy appears before CCB

    Police sources said she appeared at 11 AM.

    Drugs case: Actor Shwetha Kumari remanded in judicial custody

    Radhika had told reporters on Wednesday that she had received Rs 15 lakh from the man Yuvaraj, who identified himself with a right wing party.

    Radhika said she received the money from Yuvaraj to make a period film.

    She, however, expressed ignorance about the remaining Rs 60 lakh deposited in her account.

    She had even said she would cooperate with the investigation if the CCB summoned her.

      Covid-19: Union Health Minister says 'Indians to get vaccine in the next few days' | Oneindia News

      The CCB had arrested Yuvaraj in December last following a complaint by a realtor who alleged that he was duped to the tune of Rs 10 crore with the promise of an election ticket.

      The raid on his residence led to the recovery of a cash of Rs 26 lakh and cheques for Rs 91 crore.

      Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 14:45 [IST]
