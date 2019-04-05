  • search
    Rabri Devi backs rape convict Raj Bhallabh Yadav, campaigns for his wife in Nawada

    New Delhi, Apr 05: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi courted controversy after she campaigned for the wife of Rajballabh Yadav, who was convicted for raping a minor and subsequently disqualified from contesting polls, from the Nawada Lok Sabha seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Addressing a rally in in Bihar's Nawada, Rabri Devi said Rajballabh Yadav was wrongly convicted in the case and went on to ask people to vote for rape convict's wife Vibha Devi.

    Rabri Devi backs rape convict Raj Bhallabh Yadav, campaigns for his wife in Nawada
    RJD leader Rabri Devi

    She further went on to allege that her spouse, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been put behind bars for political motives and accused the state government for the 'security' of women, citing that 'nobody is safe in Bihar' slamming 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative of the government.

    Bihar voter feels government failed in providing electricity

    RJD has fielded Vibha Devi, wife of Rajballabh Yadav from Nawada Lok Sabha seat in the impending elections.

    Raj Ballabh Yadav, who is RJD MLA from Nawada, was named in a case of rape of a minor girl at his residence in Bihar Sharif on February 6, 2016. He was convicted under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code and 4, 8, 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    The dates of polling in Bihar are April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

    rabri devi rjd lok sabha elections 2019 bihar

