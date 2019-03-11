R Ashok invites SM Krishna to campaign for BJP

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 11: Former Deputy CM and BJP leader R Ashok, who is in charge of PM Narendra Modi's rallies in Karnataka, met former CM S.M.Krishna at his residence in in Sadashivanagar Monday to request him to campaign for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

The former external affairs minister likely to focus on Mandya, hotbed of Vokkaliga politics, to galvanize support for saffron party in the Lok Sabha elections. "Sincerely feels the country needs five more years of scam-free and corruption-free administration under the leadership of Mr Modi, " Krishna was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Former Congress leader said that he quit the party due to "constant interference" from Rahul Gandhi.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna had joined the BJP in 2017. Krishna described his joining the BJP as the next stop in his long career in public life. Indeed this is the third political party that he is joining. He first joined the Praja Socialist Party (PSP) on whose ticket he was elected MLA in 1962, before switching over to the Congress.