Qutub Minar illuminated in red and white to mark Poland's Solidarity movement

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 31: Embassy of Poland and Polish Institute in Delhi illuminated Qutub Minar in Poland's national colours, white and red, on Sunday to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the creation of Poland's Solidarity movement. This year, 2020, marks the 40th anniversary of the creation of Solidarity.

The Solidarity movement of Poland is a trade union based on Gandhian principles of non-violence that fought for civil rights in the country during the communist rule.

Solidarity was originated in Gdańsk, Poland on 31 August 1980 and in a short time gathered 10 million members.

Millions of Poles, through the mass civic movement, established "Solidarity", to resist the injustice prevailing in their enslaved country based on Gandhian principles of ahimsa.

Among most important leaders of the movement, Lech Wałęsa and Anna Walentynowicz, can be named.

The movement was crushed by communist military take over in December 1981, but it continued and finally won in 1989 leading to first partially free elections and then to the regaining of the independence of Poland.

Marking this special anniversary, Poland unites behind all nations striving for freedom and democracy in their countries.

To celebrate it Embassy of Poland and Polish Institute in New Delhi had organized the illumination of Qutub Minar on 30 August and will conduct a lecture in the India International Centre on 31 August.

The Chief Guest at the Qutub Minar function is Dinesh K Patnaik who is the Director General of the Indian Council of International Relations.