Quote by Ratan Tata on impact of coronavirus on Indian Economy is fake

New Delhi, Apr 11: A post on the economy attributed to Ratan Tata has gone viral on the social media.

It says, "experts are predicting huge down fall of Economy due to the Corona .

I do not know much about these experts.But I know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts.

"If experts were to be believed, after the total destruction in 2nd World War Japan had NO future. BUT the same Japan in just 3 decades or so, made US cry at the market place.

If the experts were to be believed, Israel should have been wiped out from the world map by the Arabs, but the fact is different."

"As per the rules of Aerodynamics, the Bumble Bee can NOT fly. But it flies, because it does not know the rules of Aerodynamics.If the experts were to be believed, we should have been no where in 83 Cricket World Cup. If the experts were to be believed Wilma Rudolf, the first American lady to win 4 Olympic Gold in Athletics , should not have been in a position to walk without braces, no question of running."

"If the experts were to be believed Arunima Sinha can hardly lead a normal life. But she climbed the Mount Everest. The corona crisis is no different. I do not have any doubt that, We will defeat the Corona hands down and The Indian Economy will bounce back in a great manner.

Ratan Tata had on March 28 tweeted about the COVID-19 crisis. "The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," he had said.

The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time. pic.twitter.com/y6jzHxUafM — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 28, 2020

Going through the various accounts of Tata's there is no mention of any such statement.

However the statement being circulated appeared on the website, https://purplerealtors.com/blog_details.php?id=296. It has the same quote, but it has not been attributed to Ratan Tata.