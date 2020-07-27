Quota for COVID-19 vaccine: Here is what Poonawalla said

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 27: Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla said 'more than enough" doses of coronavirus vaccine will be reserved for the Parsi community while in responding to Screwvala tweet on COVID-19 vaccine.

Popular entrepreneur and philanthropist, Rohinton Soli aka "Ronnie" Screwvala Yesterday tweeted asking to make quota for people when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine.

Screwvala wrote, Parsis should be given the vaccine before everyone else as the people in community are less in number today.

Phase-I human clinical trial of potential COVID-19 vaccine: Man given first dose at AIIMS

So government or the medical team of India should folllow quota system while delievering vaccine once it come out.

India bans 47 Chinese apps| More Chinese apps under fire | Oneindia News

"On a lighter note Smiling face with smiling eyes-since Parsi's are to be an Extinct race Smiling face with smiling eyes(though avg age of Parsi's show otherwise) there is a lobby that as vaccine does come in there will be a special Quota under saving from extinction RaceSmiling face with smiling eyes-&why not if a Parsi is at the forefront of it @adarpoonawalla", reads Screwvala's tweet.

To the reply of his tweet the CEO of Serum Institute of India told,

"Yes, @RonnieScrewvala

, we will keep more than enough for the community. Our production capacity of just one day will be enough to cover every Parsi on the planet...given the size of our community!"

Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford vaccine candidate for COVID-19, has sought permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the potential vaccine, according to report.